Faridabad man arrested for selling MTP kit illegally

Faridabad, January 29
The Drug Control Department here has nabbed a chemist in connection with the sale of MTP (medical termination of pregnancy) kit in the open market illegally. A case under the MTP Act has been registered.
Rakesh Dahiya, Senior Drug Control Officer, said that a team of officials of the department carried out a raid on a medical store operated by one Pramod Kumar in Sanjay Colony here last evening after information that MTP kits were being sold in an unlawful manner.
He said a decoy customer was sent to the shop to fetch the kit. The accused provided the kit and medicine without prescription or permission from the Health Department. He said the accused was nabbed red-handed while selling the kit against a payment of Rs 500 from the decoy customer. —
