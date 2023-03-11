 Faridabad MC floats tenders for waste disposal plant in Aravallis : The Tribune India

Faridabad MC floats tenders for waste disposal plant in Aravallis

Waste dumped illegally near Pali village in Faridabad district. file photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 10

In spite of opposition from villagers, the local Municipal Corporation has decided to go ahead with its plan to develop a waste segregation and recycling plant near Pali village located in the eco-sensitive zone of Aravallis.

Residents continue to oppose project

Residents of Pali and neighbouring villages have already announced that they would continue to protest against the upcoming project which is being seen as a threat to the ecology. Jitender Bhadana, one of the organisers of a mahapanchachyat held last month, said the MC’s decision was wrong and would be opposed till it was dropped.

To come up on 31 acres

  • The waste segregation plant will be built on 31 acres
  • The e-tenders will be opened on March 23
  • The state has directed officials to start the work immediately

Sources in the MC said two e-tenders worth Rs 6.44 crore had been floated for the plant that would be built on 31 acres.

According to officials, the authorities had no option, but to zero in on the site near Pali village. At a meeting held in Chandigarh recently, the state government directed officials to start the work immediately. The e-tenders released on March 7 will be opened on March 23.

One of tenders worth Rs 253.72 lakh is related to the supply and laying of the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) for the biomining machine and RCC floor for installation of machinery (for fresh waste windrows). The work is scheduled to be completed in 65 days.

The second tender worth Rs 380.78 lakh mentions the work as “supply and laying of granular sub-base, good earth and HDPE (high-density polyethylene) liner for development of a fresh waste treatment facility under the solid waste management system and the Swachh Bharat Mission”.

“In view of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, the MC won’t be able to dump around 800 tonnes of city waste at the Bandhwari site on the Faridabad-Gurugram road,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

He further said the NGT had asked the MC to find sites other than Bandhwari.

“The Bandhwari site has been bursting at its seams. Where to dump waste? There is an acute space crunch, posing a major hurdle in the waste disposal. The delay in the construction of the first waste-to-energy plant announced in 2017 has exacerbated the situation,” the official said.

