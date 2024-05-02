Faridabad MC suspends clerk over irregularities in property IDs

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 1

The Commissioner of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation has suspended a clerk in the Taxation Department of the civic body’s Old Faridabad Zone for alleged irregularities in work related to the registration process of property IDs. It is alleged that the clerk reverted some property IDs in a wrong manner, causing problems to the residents.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the joint commissioner and the taxation officer of the civic body of this zone in this regard. A spokesperson of the Municipal Corporation said instructions had been issued to all officials concerned and employees to follow the instructions of the state government, while making or amending property IDs and not to revert any case without a valid reason.

The authorities have announced that the violations of norms may invite action as per the rules and regulations.

The process of the self-certification of the property units in the city that are liable to pay house tax is underway. A large number of complaints regarding the registration of the property IDs and problems in getting rectification of data have surfaced after the details of around 7 lakh property tax units was uploaded recently. Only 1 lakh of the 7 lakh property units have been certified till date, it is reported.

