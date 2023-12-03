Faridabad MC to hire addl machinery to lift garbage

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 2

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad will hire machinery from the local market for lifting and transporting waste from designated spots.

The move, which is likely to impact Faridabad and Gurugram, comes after the Chief Minister expressed displeasure over poor work by the outsourced agency.

The civic body has resorted to hiring tractor-trolleys, dumper trucks and JCB cranes to carry out work of solid waste disposal on a day-to-day basis, reveal MC sources.

Poor work by Ecogreen Energy has resulted in a large number of complaints of garbage being dumped in the open and pathetic civic conditions as waste was not being removed from the designated spots.

It is revealed that in a recent meeting, the CM directed the authorities to work out a plan to resolve the problem by hiring required machinery and resources at the risk and cost of the agency concerned. Also, a four-member committee of MC officials has been formed in this regard.

“While expressing displeasure about the non-performance of the firm, the CM issued directions to hire an additional number of vehicles on the risk and cost of M/s Ecogreen, for lifting garbage and transporting it to the Bandhwari landfill site,” says a note issued by the MC officials.

The civic body has already started the work to ensure proper waste disposal, says Padam Bhushan, Executive Engineer, MC, Faridabad.

He said the arrangement was initially made on a temporary basis, but could be extended later. He said funds for the work would be taken from the bill of the agency as its contract hadn’t been terminated.

Anant Suthoo, spokesperson of Ecogreen, said the crisis had erupted due to various factors, including the unavailability of facilities required. Besides, payment made to the firm had been paltry and had affected its work in Faridabad and Gurugram.

It may be recalled that the Gurugram civic body had recently issued a notice of contract termination with the company on charges of non-performance.

