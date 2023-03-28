Faridabad Metro security reviewed

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 27

Commissioner of Police (CP) Vikas Kumar Arora travelled in the Metro to review the security arrangements here today. He also took feedback from passengers.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Headquarters) Nitish Kumar Aggarwal, DCP (Central) Mukesh Kumar Malhotra and officials of Central Industrial Security Force and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The CP also visited the Metro police station of Faridabad, where he checked the records of the station. A coordination meeting with officers of CISF, Delhi Metro and dog squad was also held on the occasion.

He travelled from Old Faridabad Metro Station to Sector 28 here. He interacted with the passengers and took feedback about the commuters' safety and facilities, the police said. He appreciated the work of the district cops and the CISF in maintaining the safety and security at various levels.