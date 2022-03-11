Faridabad: No action on encroachment complaint even after a year

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 10

A complaint of encroachment of public space by some persons in the residential sector of 22 here has failed to get redressed despite being lodged at the CM cell in February last year.

“No relief has come so far in the matter lodged at various platforms including the CM cell despite the passing of such a long period,” said Pankaj Kalhan, complainant and a resident of Sector 22 here.

He said he had lodged three complaints at the CM Grievances Redressal System. The first one was taken up on February 3, 2021. He said directions were issued to the office of SDM, Badkhal, for action.

Two complaints were submitted through the CM Window on June 15, 2021 and October 8, 2021. Kalhan said his family had been threatened and assaulted by some persons (encroachers) on January 13.

Alleging that over 100m of the service lane of houses between 842 and 865 in the sector stands encroached upon for the past three years, it is claimed that operation of a workshop and a dairy adjacent to residential area was not only illegal, but it had also been a cause of round-the-clock noise and air pollution. While two FIRs have been registered on the issue, the illegal activity remains unchecked. —