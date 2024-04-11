Faridabad officials assess hailstorm-affected crops

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 10

Faridabad Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Joon took stock of the damage caused to the standing crops by the hailstorm and rains recently in Palwal district. He visited some of the affected areas today.

Joon, who visited the fields at Bamnikhera village, said the Revenue Department had been asked to prepare a detailed report of the damage or loss caused by the natural calamity to the standing rabi crops in the area. He said while the loss was reported to be widespread in some of the villages, the officials of the department concerned would submit the details soon so that compensation could be released to the affected farmers on time. Minor to heavy damage had been reported to crops in several villages of the district due to untimely rains last month, said sources. The DC, District Revenue Officer, Tehsildar, were among other officials who were among those present.

