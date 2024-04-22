Faridabad, Palwal mandis hit by slow lifting of wheat

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 21

Slow lifting of procured wheat has led to a glut-like situation in almost all mandis in the district. The situation in Mohna, the largest grain market in the district, has recorded only 14.4 per cent lifting of wheat so far.

Labour, vehicles inadequate Efforts are on to speed up the lifting work. It has been slow due to inadequate labour and vehicles engaged for the work. Rishi Kumar, secretary, market committee, mohna

Only 75,000 quintals out of the total 5.2 lakh quintals of wheat procured at Mohna has been lifted till date, resulting in problems for both the farmers and commission agents.

Known as a prominent mandi in the district, Mohna mandi is facing space crunch, said Sunil Bisla, a farmer. He said there is no space left for the arrival of fresh lot of wheat in the mandi as the procured bags had occupied every inch of space, including roads and passages inside the premises.

“While around 90 per cent of the rabi crops have arrived in the market, poor lifting is posing a risk to the wheat bags kept in the open,” says Rakesh, another farmer.

He said the situation has failed to improve despite directions given by Chief Secretary, Haryana, and the district administration to the agencies concerned. “Majority of the wheat or bags have been lying in the open without adequate arrangements to save them from downpour,” he claims.

A similar situation prevails at Ballabhgarh grain market, another important procurement centre in the district, where only 35,000 bags or 17,000 quintals of wheat have been lifted against the total procurement of 1.7 lakh quintals done till Saturday, according to sources.

“Only 20.58 per cent has been lifted or moved to godowns. Agencies like DFSC (District Food and Supply Corporation) and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) have been directed to speed up the lifting process,” said Inder Pal Singh, Secretary, Market Committee, Ballabhgarh.

Rishi Kumar, Secretary, Market Committee, Mohna, said that efforts were on to speed up the lifting which he said had been slow due to inadequate labour and vehicles engaged for the work.

In neighbouring Palwal district, this percentage has been around 33 per cent as only one lakh quintals out of the total three lakh quintals procured has been lifted so far. Delay in release of lifting contracts to agencies or contractors has been the main hurdle in the work, claims Gaurav Tewatia, president, Arhtiya Association, Palwal.

