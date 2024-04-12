Faridabad police nab three for cyber frauds

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 11

The Faridabad cyber police have arrested three fraudsters, who duped people by posing as bank officials.

The three accused, who used to talk to people in Tamil, would tell them about different schemes of the Finance Bank and then lure victims into making online payments to their own accounts.

A senior police officer said a team of the Cyber Central police station arrested all accused from Sector 91, using the Pratibimb portal.

The arrested accused were identified as Nikhil Kumar, a resident of Nawada district in Bihar, Shashikant of Gaya district in Bihar and Vinod, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in Delhi.

The police recovered 23 mobile phones and 15 SIM cards from their possession. All accused were sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Thursday.

The accused alllegedly duped persons on the pretext of providing loans through IndiaBulls Dhani Finance of Faridabad.

ACP cyber Abhimanyu Goyat said the accused were mostly cheating people of Tamil Nadu by talking to them in Tamil.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Gurugram