Faridabad: Private coaching centres on radar, registration process to begin soon

Faridabad, June 2

The district authorities are likely to launch the process for the registration of private coaching centres soon.

The move comes in the wake of the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institutes Bill, 2024, which was passed by the state Assembly to regulate such institutions in February this year.

With over 100 coaching centres functional across the district, the authorities are yet to obtain proper details about such institutions, said sources in the district administration.

The election process, which started in March, reportedly delayed the implementation of the policy to regulate such institutions.

“While the local authorities are yet to have proper data about all the private coaching centres due to the lack of any regulation or notification regarding the norms, many of these have been functional in an unregulated manner, posing a risk to the lives of students,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Sources in the Fire Department further revealed that a majority of the centres have been operating without obtaining fire NOC. Besides, the inaccessibility for fire tenders in case of a mishap has been another issue of concern, they stated.

“Many coaching centres are located in congested residential buildings or areas where undertaking rescue operation in case of a fire incident is nearly impossible,” said Ajay Bahl, a social activist.

The official said private coaching centres have also become a cause of resentment among residents over the exorbitant fee and other charges that they collect from the students.

The Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institutes Bill, 2024, is due to be implemented all over the state. It is claimed that its implementation was delayed due to the poll process.

According to the Bill, any private coaching institute found violating the law shall be liable to pay a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh for each violation, besides the provision for cancelling the registration.

“No private coaching institute shall publish any misleading advertisement or give false information relating to the coaching,” the Bill further states.

Additionally, there shall be an authority in each district to register and regulate private coaching institutions. Deputy Commissioner would be the chairperson of such a body. Grievance redressal cells have also been proposed to be set up at the district level.

However, these provisions would not be applicable on the individual home tuition centres, with an enrolment of up to 50 students per day, it is learnt.

District Education Officer Ashok Kumar Baghel said the Act would be implemented after the issuance of notification, which is expected shortly.

