Faridabad: Prof SK Tomar appointed VC of JC Bose University of Science and Technology

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 21

Professor Sushil Kumar Tomar (56), professor in the department of mathematics at Punjab University, Chandigarh, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the JC Bose University of Science and Technology here. He succeeds Raj Nehru, who had been given the charge of VC on additional basis on November 8, last year. Nehru had been given the charge after Dr Dinesh Kumar, who had completed his tenure as the VC here on November 3, 2021.

The appointment of Prof Tomar has been made by the Governor, Haryana, whose office in a communication released on Monday says that “Consequent upon the recommendation of the Government of Haryana in exercise of the power conferred under (1) and (2) of the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, Act- 2009, Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar is appointed as the VC of the university for a period of three years or till he attains the age of sixty eight, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date he assumes the charge of the office.