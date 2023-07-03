Faridabad railway station to get Rs 261-crore makeover

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 2

Continuing with its ambitious railway station redevelopment programme, the Indian Railways will redevelop the Faridabad railway station at an estimated cost of Rs 261.97 crore to provide world-class facilities to passengers.

As per the plan, the railway station will have two station buildings with modern architecture on both sides. The two buildings would be integrated and serve a portion of the city on both sides of the station. It will have segregation of departure and arrivals as in airports.

The station will also have multi-level car parking on both sides, having a capacity for 250 four-wheelers and 350 two-wheelers. A wide well-equipped concourse connecting both sides of the station buildings, having a spacious waiting area, waiting lounge, retiring rooms, food court, shopping facility, and other amenities will also be provided. For ticket booking reservation and other passenger-related amenities, help desks will be set up for the convenience of passengers. There will be elevator and escalator facilities to make the station disabled-friendly.

Further, two foot bridges, each 12 metres wide, will be constructed to ease traffic flow and convenience of passengers. The car parking, the bridges and the concourse would be interconnected to provide seamless traffic movement. The station will provide integration with local transportation also. The station will have features of ‘smart buildings’ as well as green buildings and provide world-class facilities, the Northern Railway said.

The master plan, circulation plan, station building plan, including the foot bridge and multi-level car parking, have already been approved.