Faridabad: Rape convict who jumped bail held after 19 years

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 26

The police have arrested a man convicted in a rape case after 19 years.

Krishna (42), alias Kishan, hailing from Berhampur district of West Bengal, had been at large since 2003 after he got a bail from court, but failed to report back since then.

He was convicted of raping a minor in 2000 and was sentenced to 10 years’ jail. He had spent three years in prison. However, he had been at large after he got bail in the case in 2003. The term of his imprisonment was reduced to seven years by the High Court, it was revealed. Arrested on Saturday, he was sent to judicial custody. The police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on him.

#west bengal