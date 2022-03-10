Faridabad residents’ hopes dashed as Metro project gets no funds in Budget

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 9

The proposed Metro project between Faridabad and Gurugram getting no Budget allocation has dashed the hopes of residents from various sections of society. The project proposal was first mooted in 2016.

“Though the CM himself had announced the proposal way back in 2016, it is surprising that such an important issue stands ignored for so long and finds no place in the Budget this time,”says Varun Sheokand, a resident. He said the delay would result in harassment of the commuters.

Ramneek Prabhakar from the Manufacturers Association Faridabad (MAF) a leading industrial association, Claimed that it was a major setback for the two important industrial and commercial hubs of the state. He said as the Metro connectivity had become the need of hour in the region due to the weak public transportation system. “As thousands of commuters travel between the two cities daily in connection with work, delay in the launch of the project was a cause of concern,” says Ajay Bahl an RTI activist. “The announcement of a sustainable policy on the usage of e-vehicles was also awaited as Faridabad has already become one of the most polluted cities in the country,” he adds.

Describing the delay as worrisome, Neeraj Sharma, MLA from the NIT Assembly segment said the government had disappointed the residents of the two major cities. The project may prove a lifeline for thousands of commuters in the region, he says. Sharma who had put a question in the recent budgetary session of the state Assembly was told by the government that while the project was still on, a final DPR was under preparation and would be submitted to the Union Ministry of Urban Development for approval after consent from the state Cabinet. “The state government is not in a position to reveal the Budget proposal for the project at the present juncture,” says the reply submitted on the floor of the House, recently.

“The DPR is almost ready and work on the project is expected to be launched soon,” says local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar. Starting from Bata Chowk in Faridabad it proposes to connect Vatika Chowk in Gurugram, with a total of 12 stations on the 32.14 kilometers long corridor, it is revealed.