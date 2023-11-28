Faridabad road needs recarpeting

The main road leading to Sector 85 in Faridabad has been in a poor condition for long. The Town and Country Planning Department has issued the licence for the maintenance of the road to BPTP, a real estate organisation. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of the builders and enforcement agencies of the government, no action has been taken in this regard.

AK Gaur, Faridabad

Yamunanagar plagued by Stray dog menace

The twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are reeling under the stray dog menace. Residents have been complaining of stray dogs roaming on the roads, posing a threat to passers-by. The municipal corporation should look into the matter and ensure that the problem is resolved on priority.

Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar

Waste collection charges on all unjustified

The recent decision of the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula to levy waste collection charges on the residents can hardly be justified and appreciated. The charges are being levied on all city residents, whether they avail the facility or not. The civic body should reconsider its decision and levy the waste collection charges only on those residents who wish to avail the service.

Vinayak G, Panchkula

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Faridabad