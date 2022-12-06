Faridabad Rose Garden in a shambles

THE Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, developed Rose Garden here in Sector 17 40 years ago, which is in shambles now. About 50 per cent of the garden land has been consumed by the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project and the remaining area has been reduced to a wasteland. The authorities concerned must strive for the upkeep and maintenance of the garden that once included about 4,000 varieties of rose. Amarjeet Singh, Faridabad

Stray cattle menace continues in Panchkula

STRAY cattle freely roam around the city, posing threat to commuters, especially the ones on two-wheelers. Moreover, they are also contributing to traffic jams in a few sectors of Panchkula. The local authorities must take cognizance of this perennial problem and initiate remedial measures. They must initiate drives to shift the stray cattle to gaushalas. Vijay Katial, Panchkula

Illegal dairies pose health risk

ILLEGAL dairies are posing a health hazard to residents in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The dairy owners flush animal secretions like cow dung into sewers, leading to the choking sewer lines and spread of diseases. The ruling party leaders made promises to shift these dairies away from residential areas, but nothing has been done so far. The MC authorities must initiate action against the issue. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

