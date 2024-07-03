Faridabad RWAs unhappy with new stilt-plus-4 floor guidelines

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, July 2
Several resident welfare associations (RWAs) here seem to be at variance with the changes in the stilt-plus-4 floor policy.
“The government was expected to address the problems arising due to large scale construction of stilt-plus-4 floors in the sectors carved out by government agencies. But the amendments have failed to address some of the issues in a fair manner,” says Sumer Khatri, a representative of the RWA of Sector 89 here.
He said the demand for allowing the construction of stilt-plus-4 floors in areas having roads of minimum width of 12 metres or more remained unfulfilled. Om Prakash Saini of S- Block RWA in Sector 85 here said the amendments should have been made applicable only to the newly carved sectors as the infrastructure in old sectors was already overburdened.
KC Hooda from Sector 75 alleged that the amendment seemed to have been made in a hasty manner to benefit the builder lobby only. He said since RWAs’ suggestions had been ignored, the amendments were unacceptable in the present form.
Amit Madholia, DTP, Planning said the department would work according to the rules and regulations issued by the state government.
