Faridabad saw max deaths in Jan during 3rd wave

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 6

With 21 deaths in the past 24 days, January proved to be the most fatal in the ongoing third wave of Covid in the district. However, a downward trend is visible with remarkable decline in both new and active cases.

The impact of the third wave, which started in the last week of December 2021, surged to maximum in January this year, with around 19 deaths in a period of just 18 days of the first month, according to official sources in the Health department. With no death in December, the first casualty in the current wave surfaced on January 13 when a patient died due to Covid co-morbidities. The fatalities took a sharp turn with a death daily between January 20 and January 31. The impact remained the hardest, with two deaths daily between January 22 and January 25, according to details compiled by the health officials.

Earlier, no death took place between July 5, 2021 and November 5, 2021, which indicated that the impact of the Second wave that started in April last year had reduced to minimum between July and December. Both new and active cases remained the lowest, with the infection rate (current sample positivity rate) dipping to nil and remaining as such for almost five months till the second week of December. However, as many as 170 lives were lost in the period between May 1 and June 1, claimed the prime of the second wave surge in the district.

The current sample positivity rate, which was 22.88 per cent on January 13 and jumped further to 38.19 on January 23, got reduced to just 6.05 per cent on Sunday (February 6), indicating a downward trend, according to Dr Ram Bhagat, nodal officer, Covid-19, in the district. He said with 101 percent of the residents fully vaccinated, the infection rate was expected to decline further.

Meanwhile, the district reported 149 new cases and 316 recoveries on Sunday. The number of hospitalised patients has reduced to 56.