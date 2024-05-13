Faridabad section of Delhi-Mumbai e-way to ‘miss’ deadline again

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 12

With around 87.5 per cent of the work having been completed, the May 31 deadline for the Package II (Faridabad) section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be missed. Sources say that the work is expected to be fully completed by September 30, taking the overall delay to 13 months.

The development of this stretch will now take 37 months instead of the scheduled 24. Though this part (24 km) was reportedly due for completion in August last year, the poor pace of work, hindered by encroachments and delays in their subsequent removal, forced the officials concerned to extend the deadline. This part of the expressway is now expected to be functional in October, said an official.

The work on the package was launched on August 10, 2021, and was scheduled to end on August 10, 2023. However, only 70 per cent of the work had been completed by the original deadline, it has been revealed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Mumbai