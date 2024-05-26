Faridabad sees 60.2% voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Faridabad/Palwal, May 25

The Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday registered a voter turnout of 60.2 per cent, with 14.55 lakh voters out of the total eligible 24.30 lakh electorate in the constituency exercising their right to franchise, officials said. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the turnout was registered near the 60-per cent mark, according to officials.

The polling concluded peacefully in the constituency, which included nine Assembly segments of Faridabad and Palwal districts.

Till 1 pm, the voting turnout was 27.5 per cent and after 4 pm, the poling picked up pace and 20 per cent of the electorate cast their vote between 4 and 6 pm.

At 6 pm, the polling percentage was 55.07 and by 7 pm, it saw a spike of around five per cent.

In rural Assembly segments, which are located in Palwal district, recorded a voting turnout between 65 and 71 per cent. The figures are higher than that of in urban pockets of Faridabad and Ballabgarh, where five out of the total nine Assembly segments are located.

These pockets registered a polling percentage between 52 and 57 till 7 pm. Hathin, the Muslim and Jat-dominated Assembly segment, recorded the highest turnout of over 70 per cent till 7 pm, while the lowest turnout (52 per cent) was recorded in the Badkhal Assembly segment in Faridabad district. The Election Commission had set up 2,274 polling stations in the constituency, including 702 booths in Palwal district.

A total of 4, 548 EVMs were provided for polling. Though 24 candidates are in fray, the main contest is being seen between BJP’s Krishan Pal Gurjar and Congress’ Mahender Pratap.

District Election Officer Vikram Singh said 8,000 police personnel were deployed in the constituency, while additional police personnel were deployed at 140 sensitive booths. He said webcasting of booths was done during voting.

