Faridabad sees alarming rise in online fraud cases

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 9

An alarming surge in online fraud and cheating cases has been observed in the district this year, with 156 cases registered in the first four months alone. According to officials, around 3,500 complaints were addressed or resolved in the past 120 days, with the police arresting 252 suspects.

During this period, an average of 63 suspects were arrested each month, resulting in more than one cybercrime case being registered daily. Approximately Rs 1.36 crore has been recovered or placed on hold in banks during this duration. Additionally, several interstate gangs have been dismantled in the past year.

Abhimanyu Goyat, ACP Cyber Cell, highlighted the modus operandi employed by criminals, including luring victims with promises of substantial profits or money through online tasks or games, refunds of lapsed insurance policies, instant loans, credit card limit increases, free gifts, KYC updates and government job appointments. Blackmailing based on obscene video calls to customers is also prevalent.

The accused have been known to use pictures of the victims’ known or close relatives on Facebook or Instagram IDs to solicit financial assistance. Fraudulent schemes such as offering free recharges or money for liking YouTube channels and subscriptions have also been reported.

Goyat emphasised the importance of awareness campaigns, urging individuals not to answer WhatsApp video calls from unknown numbers and refrain from sharing OTP or bank details with anyone. Calls from suspicious or spam numbers should be ignored or blocked.

All incidents of cybercrime should be promptly reported to 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in, as this facilitates freezing the bank accounts of cybercriminals and recovering funds for victims.

