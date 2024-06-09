Faridabad sewage lines to undergo cleaning for first time in 60 years

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 8

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has launched the cleaning and desilting of major sewage lines in the city.

According to sources in the FMDA, this is perhaps the first time that the system, which is over 60 years’ old, is being cleaned. The length of the sewage system to be covered is about 95 km. Funds amounting to Rs 40 crore are likely to be spent on this work, according to the officials concerned.

The cleaning will utilise state-of-the-art technology, including the use of cameras to closely monitor the process and rectify any issues, said an FMDA official.

“A majority of the sewage lines in the city, laid five to six decades ago, has been choked or are in a redundant condition due to poor maintenance and the increased burden on the system caused by a sharp rise in population and habitat,” says NK Katara, a retired government official.

“The NIT, a densely populated zone, has been a victim of choked and blocked network, leading to overflowing sewers, choked drains, and waterlogging,” says Vishnu Goel, a resident.

He also mentioned that the sewage system in the residential sectors developed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had faced similar problems.

The Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has been at the centre of criticism over the alleged deterioration of civic amenities and the problem of choked and blocked sewage system in most areas of the city, exacerbated by an acute financial crisis.

The FMDA took over the upkeep and maintenance work of all major sewage lines (with a diameter of 600 mm or more) from the MCF last year. The major sewage lines reportedly span around 200 km, accounting for about 25 per cent of the total sewage network in the city.

An amount of Rs 977 crore has also been proposed for the rejuvenation of the sewerage system in the city, with the proposal approved by the state government last year.

Besides this, the transfer of the major sewage lines, all main roads with a width of 30 m or more have also been transferred to the FMDA after it became functional in 2021.

Vishal Bansal, Chief Engineer of the Water Supply and Sewage Division of the FMDA, said around seven tenders have been floated for the desilting of the major sewage lines, which is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

He added that repairs and replacements of the damaged sections would also be done during this process.

