Faridabad shocker: 7,000 of 19.4k transformers lack safety measures

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 2

As many as one-third of the transformers in the Faridabad circle are installed in the open and without proper fencing, posing a threat of electrocution to passersby. It is reported that the improper upkeep of the infrastructure has also been resulting in frequent power cuts.

Lack of fencing poses risk The lack of fencing could pose a risk to the lives of humans and animals in case they come in contact with the electricity wires or transformers. The threat significantly increases during the monsoon

As per the guidelines, while there should be a fence around all transformers that are placed at a plinth or base, the equipment that is placed at a height of 7 ft or above on poles do not need any safety cover

According to sources in the department, of the total 19,419 transformers that are operational, around 7,000 are not guarded properly or don’t have a safety ring.

The lack of fencing could pose a risk to the lives of humans and animals in case they came in contact with the electricity wires. Additionally, the threat significantly increases during the monsoon.

Sources claim that the department is waiting for an approval for its proposal for installing safety rings around such transformers.

As per the guidelines, while there should be a fence around all transformers that are placed at a plinth or base, the equipment that is placed at a height of 7 ft or above on poles do not need any safety cover. However, according to sources, many transformers hanging on poles also pose risk to humans and cattle.

Transformers have a capacity ranging between 10 kilo volt amperes (KVA) and 1,000 KVA. As many as 11,352 transformers have been installed in urban areas, 8,067 have been installed in rural areas. A maximum of these, 5,175 transformers have a capacity of 100 KVA.The Faridabad circle has a total of 42 substations with a capacity between 33 and 400 KVA. While the length of the HT line is 4,159.200 km, the LT line spans over 7,303.77 km. The length of the 33 KV line is 83.800 km, according to the details.

It is learnt that an average of two to three complaints of faults in transformers are being reported daily. Overloading and line loss are also enlisted among main factors behind the breakdown of power supply in a majority of the cases. The demand and supply gap is likely to be up to 40 to 50 lakh units during the peak of summer due to these infrastructure breakdowns.

A senior official of the department said while there could be a few transformers that had been installed without fencing or placed at plinths, all norms were being followed regarding their installation and upkeep.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad