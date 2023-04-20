Faridabad stadium project misses another deadline

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 19

Launched in January 2019, the renovation work of the Nahar Singh International Stadium here has again missed the deadline as the work of Phase II of the project is yet to be started. In the meantime, the budget requirement has shot up by 80 per cent, from Rs 123 crore to Rs 222 crore.

Earlier, the project had missed the deadlines of March 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, March 31, 2022. Recently, it missed the March 32, 2023 deadline as well. An MC official said the work had been on hold for months due to the pending approval to start the Phase II. The MC is carrying out the renovation of the stadium, which has been not in use since 2006. An official said the project would not get complete this year even if the work resumes now.

He added that the 85% construction of Phase I had been completed while the work of Phase II would be taken up after the MC get the funds. The state government was yet to sanction Rs 99 crore for the Phase II, he added.

The project aims to enhance the seating capacity from 25,000 to 40,000 and the inclusion of state-of-the-art facilities. The old building will also be renovated.

An official said, “The project has been delayed due to the improper planning and execution, delay in release of funds and Covid.”

Inaugurated in 1987, the stadium has hosted eight ODIs and over 50 Ranji and Deodhar Trophy matches. The first ODI was played here on January 19, 1988, and the last one on March 31, 2006.

OP Kardam, MC Executive Engineer, said, “The work of both the phases is interlinked. The work at the site will resume soon.”