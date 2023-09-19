Faridabad: Sub-inspector booked for murder in encounter case

Faridabad, September 19
A police sub-inspector (SI) of Haryana police was on Tuesday booked on charges of murder in connection with an encounter case involving a 29-year-old alleged criminal.
SI Rakesh Kumar, in charge CIA, Sector 48 here was heading the team at the time of encounter that took place during the wee hours on Sunday.
The man was allegedly killed after the cops fired during a shootout with some armed youths near Pawta village here.
According to officials, the FIR was registered against the sub-inspector after the kin of the deceased and locals refused to cremate the body; claiming that it was a fake encounter.
The matter was reported to higher authorities, including the local MP, before the case was registered. No arrest has been made so far.
Meanwhile, the police are investigating the allegations of the kin, said an official.
According to officials, a youth identified as Balwinder alias Ballu was killed, while two of his accomplices were nabbed after the encounter. Ballu had four criminal cases booked against him, according to police.
