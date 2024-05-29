 Faridabad suffocates in poor air : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Faridabad suffocates in poor air

Faridabad suffocates in poor air

Average quality second worst in NCR, NIT zone’s AQI touches 366

Faridabad suffocates in poor air

Smoke rises as waste is burnt in fields in the NIT zone of Faridabad. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 28

The air quality in the city has hit one of the lowest ebb of the season, with the air quality index (AQI) entering the ‘very poor’ category in certain areas. This has been one of the poorest in the NCR and the entire country.

Need to curb garbage burning

  • The AQI in Faridabad has been hanging between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories for two weeks.
  • It is being attributed to the burning of civic and industrial waste in the open and dust in the atmosphere.
  • Besides, the administration is accused of disposing hundreds of tonnes of civic waste in open spaces and in the jungles of the Aravallis, on an almost daily basis.

Current weather conditions, including winds from the North West & heatwave, have affected the air quality. This could continue till precipitation occurs. — Sandeep Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB

After AQI crossed the 300-mark on Monday, the average PM-2.5 level (particulate matter of 2.5 micrograms in one cubic metres) was recorded at 288 points this morning.

Meanwhile, the AQI monitoring stations at NIT zone and Sector 11 recorded AQI at 366 and 330, respectively, at 9 am, according to the details available with the official app of the CPCB.

The average AQI of the city was the second highest in the NCR on Tuesday morning after Greater Noida, which recorded 300 points on the AQI meter.

The air quality index in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad was between 216 and 246 in the ‘poor’ category. The AQI in Gurugram was reported to be at 156 points today.

Later in the evening, the Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded an AQI at 244, 288, 159, 222, 315 and 265, respectively.

The AQI in Faridabad has been hanging between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories in the past two weeks. It is being attributed to the burning of civic and industrial waste in the open and dust in the atmosphere.

“The burning of hundreds of quintals of waste daily in and around Saroorpur industrial area in the NIT has perhaps been one of the major reasons behind the poor air quality. Even civic waste is often disposed of in an unsafe manner due to poor solid waste disposal infrastructure in the city,” says Narender Sirohi, a Faridabad-based social activist.

An activist associated with NGO named ‘Save Aravali’, Jitender Bhadana, charged the civic administration of disposing hundreds of tonnes of civic waste in open spaces and in the jungles of the Aravallis, on an almost daily basis. He said the problem had not been resolved despite lodging several complaints with the authorities and the agencies concerned.

Meanwhile, the shortage of staff in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has also impacted the monitoring and implementation of sanitation norms in the city.

“The current weather conditions, including winds from the North West direction and heatwave, have affected the air quality. This could continue till precipitation occurs,” says Sandeep Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘While they seemed to have nothing, they also had everything’: Justin Langer after visiting Lucknow Super Giants masseur's 1-room dwelling in Mumbai’s Dharavi

2
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

3
India

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region

4
India

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

5
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

6
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

7
India

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

8
Delhi

Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff

9
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

10
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight

The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...

Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Why is Kejriwal campaigning in Punjab if he has serious health issues, asks BJP

L-G orders investigation into nursing homes’ registration

After Vivek Vihar fire, hospital shuts down West Delhi branch

Delhi court summons Atishi in defamation case by BJP leader

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans