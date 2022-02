Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

PTI

Faridabad, February 23

A head constable of the Faridabad police was allegedly killed by her husband who later ended his life by hanging himself, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Saroj and was posted at the women police station at Faridabad’s NIT, they said.

The man has been identified as Dharmender (38) who worked as a taxi driver.

The bodies were recovered from their quarter at police lines here, the police said.

According to the police, the couple has a 13-year-old son who had gone to the tuition class when a fight broke out between the two on Tuesday night.

Dharmender allegedly strangulated Saroj and later ended his life by hanging himself, the police said.

Sector 31 SHO Balwant Singh said the couple’s son slept at their neighbour’s house when his parents did not open the door. On Wednesday morning, the door was broken open, he said.

"We have kept the bodies in the mortuary. Action will be taken as per the law," he said.