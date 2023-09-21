 Faridabad to get adequate infrastructure by 2031: CM : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Faridabad to get adequate infrastructure by 2031: CM

Faridabad to get adequate infrastructure by 2031: CM

Allocates Rs 878.23 crore to Metropolitan Development Authority

Faridabad to get adequate infrastructure by 2031: CM


Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that Faridabad would undergo a comprehensive Master Development Plan to ensure sufficient infrastructure by 2031 and allocated a budget of Rs 878.23 crore for the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) for the upcoming year.

Chairing the fourth meeting of the FMDA, Khattar highlighted the need for a new Master Plan, driven by the launch of various projects, including the proximity of the Jewar International Airport to the city. Stating that it had opened new possibilities of development for Faridabad and Palwal districts, he emphasised the need for planned growth to capitalise on these opportunities. The state government, he said, had approached IITs to conduct a study and the groundwork was expected to commence soon.

Declaring the areas adjacent to the Yamuna in Faridabad and Palwal as “controlled zones”, the CM said basic civic infrastructure improvement would be carried out in a planned manner to prevent haphazard growth.

Under the Development Plan-2031, the FMDA had prepared a master plan for increasing the drinking water supply to the city, aiming to raise it from 330 MLD to 450 MLD through the construction of 12 ranney wells. Other plans include enhancing the water supply to 700 MLD for an estimated population of 39.5 lakh in 2031, for which 22 additional ranney wells, 70 tubewells and boosting stations had been proposed.

The meeting also approved the setting up of sewage treatment plants at a cost of Rs 1,550 crore to boost the capacity to 630 MLD. The four-laning of the existing 20-km road along the Agra canal in Greater Faridabad was also approved to provide improved access to Delhi, Noida, Meerut, Bulandshahar and the Yamuna Expressway.

A proposal for 1,009 new surveillance cameras at a cost of Rs 60 crore was also approved; these would include the installation of 566 CCTV cameras, 48 speed cameras, 100 body-wearable cameras, 260 Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and 25 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras.

The CM said the city would receive Rs 370 crore under the AMRUT-2 scheme, and Rs 560.8 crore from the EDC fund would be allocated for development projects.

Khattar announced the introduction of 50 CNG buses for the FMDA, besides a plan to add 100 e-buses to improve public transport. The FMDA would focus on major development projects, while the MC and other departments would handle small-scale works.

Green light to projects

  • Enhancement of potable water supply from 330 MLD to 450 MLD
  • Setting up of sewage treatment plants worth Rs 1,550 crore
  • Four-laning of the existing 20-km road along Agra canal
  • Installation of 1,009 new surveillance cameras

#Faridabad #Manohar Lal Khattar

