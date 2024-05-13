Faridabad topper Mahto got 99.8% sans coaching

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 12

Abhishek Mahto (17) has brought honour to his family and school by achieving the top position in the district in the matriculation examination conducted by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE), the results of which were announced today. With an outstanding score of 499 out of a maximum of 500 marks, he has secured an impressive 99.8 per cent.

Other top achievers Other top achievers from the district include Abhimanyu, who secured 99.2%, followed by Anish Kumar (99%) and Laxmi Singh (99%)

“Abhishek, a student of Sarvodaya Public School here, dedicated several hours every day to his studies, in addition to thoroughly revising the syllabus regularly,” says his father, Vijay Mahto, who works for a private company. He expressed pride in Abhishek’s achievement, noting that it not only brought glory to the family but also served as an inspiration for other students to pursue academic excellence and higher studies.

Expressing his career aspirations, Abhishek stated his desire to become a civil engineer, for which he intends to pursue the non-medical stream in Class XI.

Abhishek achieved a perfect score (100 per cent) in five subjects without any external coaching or special tuition. “I dedicated at least five hours daily to self-study at home,” he explained.

He said that in addition to the motivation from his parents, the support he received from his teachers and the school principal, Kanta Mehta, played a crucial role in him achieving this remarkable feat. School Director Devkrishna Tewatia said that Abhishek’s achievement would serve as a source of inspiration for other students and will contribute to the school’s academic success in the future. In celebration of this achievement, he distributed sweets to the students who performed exceptionally well in the exams.

Abhimanyu secured 99.2 per cent (496 out of 500), Anish Kumar scored 99 per cent (495 out of 500) and Laxmi Singh attained 99 per cent (495 out of 500) are among other top achievers from the district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad