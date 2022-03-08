Faridabad wards increased to 45, but civic amenities remain poor

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 7

The number of the civic wards in the city have gone upto 45 following the recent delimitation process. This has also attracted criticism from certain quarters pointing out certain lacunae.

While a draft notification issued on March 4 has made public the details of the proposal, the number of wards has gone up by 87.6 per cent in the past 28 years when the Municipal Corporation was formed in 1994. While the city had just 24 wards at that time, it rose to 35 in 2001 and 40 in 2015 after delimitation carried out by the Urban Local Bodies Department. “A notice is hereby given that the proposal will be taken into consideration by the government after the expiry of the period of 10 days from the date of publication of this order, together with the objections and suggestions, if any, which may be received by the Urban Local Bodies Department from any person in respect of the proposal,” says the order. While details of the physical and geographical boundaries of the wards have been provided, five new wards have been added.

Pointing out the lacunae, AK Gaur, a resident of Sector 85, said the newly set up Ward 45 is so huge that it consists of 11 villages and three sectors having several high- rise residential societies, which he claimed was unjustified. Apprehending the poor state of civic affairs, he said the condition of the villages already into the fold of civic limits had been pathetic. The financially frail MunicipalCorporation Faridabad may not be able to provide the amenities to the 24 villages which had been incorporated into the civic limits last year, he claims.

Describing it as a kind of a joke, Yogesh Dhingra, a former Municipal Councillor, alleged that the draft was politically motivated as it had divided various sectors, colonies into several wards, which he said would result in harassment of the residents. Demanding changes, he said the time given for objections needed to be increased by at least a month. Neeraj Sharma MLA, NIT Assembly segment, has also demanded amendments in the draft proposal claiming that it was full of errors.

Yashpal Yadav, MunicipalCorporation Faridabad Commissioner, said the objections regarding the order would be dealt with as per the rules and regulations.