Faridabad youth dies after assault, kin protest ‘police inaction’

Faridabad, October 8

Kin and family members of a 17-year-old boy, who succumbed last night to injuries due to an assault by some youths recently, staged a demonstration in protest against alleged police inaction.

Though the protest came to an end after one-and-a-half hours, an attempt was made to block traffic near the BK Chowk and Neelam crossing in the NIT area.

Charging that the police had failed to arrest the main accused who were named in the complaint, Vipin, father of the deceased, said that his son — identified as Daksh — was assaulted by some youths on September 28. He died last night. He said while names of some of the accused who had been identified had been given in the complaint, the failure of the police to arrest them has made the family stage a protest.

Daksh was assaulted by a group of youths numbering between 10 to 12 with sticks and bats when he was going for tuition.

There was a dispute between him and one of his friends, also a school student, it is claimed.

Neeraj Sharma, MLA from NIT, was among those who reached the protest spot. A large number of policemen, including senior officials, reached the site and assured the family of suitable action against the culprits.

“While the matter is being probed, six accused, including three minors, have been rounded up,” said a police official.

He said three of the accused — who have been identified as Madhukar, Shivam and Sarwan, aged 18 years — have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Three minors have been sent to a juvenile correction home.

