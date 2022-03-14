Faridabad youth selected for Deaflympics 2022

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, March 13
Local lad Shubham Vashisth, a resident of Ballabgarh, has been selected as one of the 64 members of the Indian team for the 24th Deaflympics (Deaf Olympics) to be held in Brazil in May this year.
The Deaflympics, also known as Deaflympiad (previously called World Games for the Deaf, and International Games for the Deaf), are a periodic series of multi-sport events sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in which deaf athletes compete at an elite level.
“Shubham (23), a PG student of Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, is among the 15 players from Haryana to get selected to represent the country in the shooting event,” said KK Gupta, principal of the college.
Shubham has been unable to speak or hear since birth.
The principal of the college added that Shubham was the sixth student from the college to take part in international games.
Shubham has been selected from India in the 10-m air pistol (Individual), 10-m pistol mixed team event and 25-m pistol games.
Revealing that his son has been suffering from cent percent speaking and hearing disability since birth, Shubham’s father Dinesh Sharma said Shubham was declared fully disabled at the age of three after a medical examination at the AIIMS.
