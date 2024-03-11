Faridabad’s 1st multi-level parking facility remains non-operational

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 10

The first multi-level parking lot in Faridabad, inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 24, has failed to become operational owing to the pending

work related to power supply.

According to sources in the district administration, the parking charges are also yet to be finalised.

The Rs 16.73 project, built by Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) to accommodate around 100 vehicles at a time, has come up near the entrance to the Old Faridabad market here and is first of its kind in the city and district. The parking lot has been constructed at the dividing road of the market and Sector 16.

According to officials, the majority of visitors have to park their vehicles on roads, causing acute traffic congestion. The authorities have proposed to release a mobile application that would inform the visitors about the availability of the parking slots and enable the payment of charges through the app or fast tag.

Mainly based on a steel frame structure, this facility has been constructed by FSCL under the Smart City project. Though the construction of the parking lot was started in May 2022, it was expected to be over by January 2023.

However, the deadline was delayed due to technical issues and a delay in the release of funds, sources said.

Notably, the lot has been constructed at a cost of Rs 13.7 crore, while Rs 3 crore has been allocated for its operation and maintenance for five years.

FSCL DGM Arvind Kumar said as the parking lot was being handed over to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, the finalisation of the parking tariff for vehicles was likely to be done soon. The land on which it has been built belongs to the HSVP, he said.

