Faridabad’s first FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita registered

Faridabad, July 1

A case of alleged dowry death was registered as the first FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the district on Monday, which marked the first day of the implementation of the three criminal laws across the country.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said the FIR was registered under Sections 80, 85 and 3(5) of the BNS Act-2023 in connection with a complaint received by the police here today.

He said the complainant Chander Bhan, a resident of Palwal, alleged that his daughter Jaya Sharma, who was married to Ankur Sharma, a resident of Sector 85 in Faridabad, was found dead at her in-laws’ house early this morning.

The victim’s father alleged that his daughter was being harassed and victimised for not bringing adequate dowry since her marriage in April 2021. Besides, the woman’s in-laws had expressed unhappiness over gifts and items given after the woman gave birth to a girlchild. They allegedly kept asking her to bring an amount of Rs 5 lakh from her parents. The complainant has demanded strictest action against the accused, who he blamed for the death of his daughter.

A police official said they had launched a probe into the matter after registering the FIR. Similar case related to dowry death of a married woman would earlier be booked under Sections 304-B, 498-A and 34 of the IPC.

