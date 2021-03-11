Faridabad's Mehak 17th in Civil Services exam

Tribune Reporters

Faridabad, May 30

Mehak Jain, a 23-old-year resident of Sector 15, Faridabad, has bagged the 17th rank in her third attempt in the UPSC’s Civil Services exam, the result of which was announced today.

Mehak Jain AIR 17

Shashvat AIR 34

Jain said she couldn’t clear the preliminary exam in her first two attempts. She did her BCom (Hons) degree from Hans Raj College, Delhi, in 2019. She attempted the UPSC exams while pursuing her masters in public administration from Jamia University in Delhi.

Improving his previous year ranking, Shashvat Sangwan, a resident of Paintawas village in Charkhi Dadri district, has bagged the 34th rank this year. Last year, he got the 320th. He was selected for the Indian Defence Estates Service where he is undergoing training. But he aspired to be in the Indian Administrative Service and, thus, appeared in the examination again.

Pratibha Dahiya of Jharoth village, Sonepat, has also improved her ranking. This year she got the 55th rank. Kanika Rathi of Bahadurgarh town, got the 64th rank in her fourth attempt.

For Pulkit, a resident of Sector 3, Rohtak, success came in his first attempt. He secured the 65th rank in the exam. “I was quite confident about cracking the test as both preliminary, final exams and interview went well,” Pulkit said.

Others who cleared the exam include Uttam of Nizampur village (121st rank), Garima Garg of Gur Mandi (220) and Nidhi of Vikas Nagar (524), all of Sonepat district, Sonia Katariya (115) of Narnaund town in Hisar district and Archita (188) of Sector 15, Faridabad district.