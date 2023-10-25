Ambala: Farm activists burn effigies of BJP leaders

Ambala, October 24
Farm activists under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) today observed ‘Kisan Dasehra’ and burnt effigies of BJP leaders and corporate houses in Ambala and Kurukshetra, to mark protest against the policies regarding the agriculture sector.
BKU (SBS) spokesman Tejveer Singh said the BJP government had been working to benefit the big corporate houses and paying no attention to small shopkeepers and the farmers.
Corruption, unemployment and inflation are on the rise, but the government has been just focusing on the welfare of the corporate houses.
The farmers have burnt the effigies to mark their resentment and they will continue to raise their voices against the wrong policies in the coming days as well, he said.
#Agriculture #Ambala #Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #BJP #Kurukshetra #Shaheed Bhagat Singh
