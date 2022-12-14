Farm activists meet ACS over cane prices

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 13

A delegation of farm activists, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh, today held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Sumita Misra and raised issues related to sugarcane prices, tagging of products with fertiliser and the sale of inferior quality seeds in the state.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “We held a meeting with the ACS and raised the issue of sugarcane prices as the State Advised Price for the season is yet to be announced. We also discussed issues related to BT Cotton and BT mustard seeds, time-bound payments for crop loss under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, compensation for farmers who suffered yield loss in wheat and in paddy crops, beginning of paddy procurement from September 15 and releasing incentive money to the farmers who opted for DSR in paddy.”

Bains said, “Despite directions from the Centre, dealers are still tagging other products while selling fertiliser to farmers, which is not acceptable. Besides, the dealership of those selling poor quality seeds must be cancelled. The government should bring some stringent laws against these people and companies.”