Sirsa farm activists to protest action against Kulwinder Kaur

Sirsa, June 7

To protest the action taken against the woman CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at the Mohali airport, the Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) will hold a protest march in Sirsa on Saturday. BKE state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh has appealed to all farmers and labourers in Sirsa district to reach Nehru Park at Anaj Mandi in Sirsa at 10.30 am on Saturday (June 8) in support of Kulwinder.

He said the authorities were not giving out the full truth behind the incident. He said Kangana had a tendency of making inflammatory statements. He also criticised Narendra Modi, accusing him of making divisive statements that hurt religious sentiments and pitting one religion against another.

Aulakh said, “When the leader of these people spews venom, what can be expected from their other leaders? It is natural for farmers and labourers to be angry if derogatory language is used about their mothers and sisters,” he said.

