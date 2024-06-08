Sirsa farm activists to protest action against Kulwinder Kaur

Sirsa, June 7
To protest the action taken against the woman CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at the Mohali airport, the Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) will hold a protest march in Sirsa on Saturday. BKE state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh has appealed to all farmers and labourers in Sirsa district to reach Nehru Park at Anaj Mandi in Sirsa at 10.30 am on Saturday (June 8) in support of Kulwinder.
He said the authorities were not giving out the full truth behind the incident. He said Kangana had a tendency of making inflammatory statements. He also criticised Narendra Modi, accusing him of making divisive statements that hurt religious sentiments and pitting one religion against another.
Aulakh said, “When the leader of these people spews venom, what can be expected from their other leaders? It is natural for farmers and labourers to be angry if derogatory language is used about their mothers and sisters,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress
Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...