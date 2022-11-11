Farm fires down, yet air toxic; HSPCB official blames Punjab

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 10

Residents of various districts in the state, particularly in North Haryana, continue to breathe in “toxic air” as the air quality is deteriorating and a thick blanket of smog has engulfed the region. The poor air quality not only leads to difficulty in breathing, but also reduces visibility, thereby affecting commuters’ movement.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the average air quality over the past 24 hours in the northern districts of the state was “very poor”. As per experts, the air quality index (AQI) is 24-hour average calculated from 4 pm the last day to 4 pm the current day.

Ashish Popli of Karnal said, “I was coming to Karnal from Panipat. Poor visibility made things very tough.”

Manmeet Singh Bawa, another commuter, said driving during the morning and evening hours was very difficult due to poor visibility.

The situation is worrisome although stubble-burning cases are 43 per cent less this year as compared with those reported last year during the corresponding period. With 36 farm fires reported over the past 24 hours, the total number of such cases has gone up to 2,778 this year so far. The number was 4,937 during the same duration last year.

HSPCB Regional Officer SK Arora said apart from stubble-burning, industrial units, vehicles and construction projects were the other major contributors to air pollution. “A ban has been imposed on construction activity, operation of hot mix plants, mining, burning of coal, wood and waste material etc. in the National Capital Region (NCR),” he added.

He blamed Punjab for the deteriorating condition. The number of stubble-burning cases had come down in Haryana in comparison to the last year, but such cases were rampant in Punjab even this year, he said.

“The number of patients complaining of breathing problems has gone up at the Civil Hospital. People, particularly elders and children, are advised to take extra care and avoid going out, if not necessary,” said Dr Piyush Sharma, Principal Medical Officer, Civil Hospital.