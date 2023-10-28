Farm fires: NASA images belie claims of Punjab, says state govt

Chandigarh, October 27
The recent release of satellite images by NASA on stubble burning has exposed the apparent discrepancies in the claims made by the governments of Delhi and Punjab regarding reduction in stubble burning cases in the region, said the Haryana Government in a press note issued here.
Referring to data from NASA’s official website, an official spokesperson said the satellite images displayed on NASA’s platform indicated a staggering difference in the number of active stubble-burning cases, with Punjab having more than double the instances as compared to Haryana. These differences certainly outline Haryana’s efforts in tackling the issue, added the spokesperson. NASA has exposed the tall claims made by the Delhi and Punjab governments for wrongly implicating Haryana in incidents of stubble burning related to pollution in New Delhi, said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the Punjab Government consistently claimed to have less stubble burning, while the Delhi Government continued to accuse Haryana of indulging in more stubble-burning incidents.
