Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni’s party to contest Haryana Assembly poll

Kurukshetra, July 2

Sanyukt Sangharsh Party president Gurnam Singh Charuni today said that his party was all set to participate in the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana.

The farmer leader held a meeting with office-bearers, workers and supporters of his party at Jat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra to chalk out a strategy for the elections.

While addressing the gathering, Charuni said, “We need to come forward for a ‘dharam yudh’ to save this country. You are equally responsible if you elect wrong people and they take anti-people decisions. You should choose your representatives wisely and elect people who want to work for society and the country. Through politics, we want to bring about a change, we do not want to become rulers.”

“I call upon those who want to work for the country. The Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will participate in the elections. The party leaders will pay obeisance at Harmandir Sahib on Wednesday and launch the election campaign on Thursday,” he said.

Gurnam Singh, who is also the chief of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “Politics is now being run by capitalists. While the loans of corporates are waived, no loans are waived for the poor who die by suicide. The youth are leaving the country in search of jobs and we are responsible for the situation. Some people may oppose the decision but we have to come forward as a united force to get rid of dirty politics.”

“A core committee has been formed to take further decisions. We will start working from Thursday. We will request people who want to work for the country to join the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party so that we could contest the Assembly elections across the state,” he added.

Rakesh Bains, core committee member of the party, said, “Prime objective of contesting the elections is to unite the farmers and labourers and make them aware of the power of their votes. Political parties use farmers and labourers as their vote bank but never work for their welfare, but we want to bring a change. We will try to contest on all 90 seats but will take a call as per the circumstances. We are also open to an alliance.”

In March, Charuni had announced that his political outfit would participate in the Lok Sabha elections and a committee was formed to chalk out a strategy. However later, he announced that his party would not participate in the elections and then went on to extend support to INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who contested from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

