 Farm leaders pay tributes to Shubhkaran in Ambala : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Farm leaders pay tributes to Shubhkaran in Ambala

Farm leaders pay tributes to Shubhkaran in Ambala

Farm leaders pay tributes to Shubhkaran in Ambala

Farm leaders pay homage to Shubhkaran Singh, who died at the Khanauri border in February, in Mohra grain market. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 31

Hundreds farm activists and leaders paid tributes to farmer Shubhkaran Singh at the ‘shradhanjali samagam’ held by Kisan Majdoor Morcha and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) at the Mohra grain market on Sunday.

The farm leaders accused the Haryana Government of making attempts to create a sense of panic among the farm activists, saying they would not withdraw the movement till their demands were met.

The ‘asthi kalash yatra’, which started from the Shambhu border on March 16, passed through various villages of the state before it concluded in Ambala today.

While addressing the gathering, farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The government tried to create a perception that it was only a movement of Punjab, but it failed. The samagam is a message for the government that it should fulfill the demands and create policies in the favour of the farmers and labourers. The government has been registering fake cases, but we are not afraid of FIRs. The farmers and labourers have been raising their genuine demands and they have not committed any crime. Our fight is not only against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but corporate houses as well.”

He further said, “The Haryana Government has been treating the state as an open jail. The police and paramilitary forces were heavily deployed, people were threatened not to attend the samagam and Navdeep Jalbera was arrested as part of a strategy, but by reaching in large numbers, people have marked their resentment against the government.”

Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, “Prime Minister talks about democracy while touring other countries, but uses force against the farmers who wanted to go Delhi to just peacefully raise their demands. Shubhkaran Singh was killed and meetings are being held to pay tributes to him. The agitation will get further strengthened in the coming days.”

The farmer leaders said ‘shaheedi samagams’ would be organised across the country and soon the next call of action would be announced regarding the release of arrested farm activists, including Navdeep Jalbera, Gurkirat Singh, Ravinder Ravi and Anish Khatkar, and the major action would be announced on April 7.

BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri, Jaswinder Singh Longowal, Abhimanyu Kohar and several other farm leaders addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, Navdeep Singh Jalbera and Gurkirat Singh were produced in a court after two-day remand. Navdeep was sent to one-day remand and Gurkirat was sent to judicial custody.

#Ambala


