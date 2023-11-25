Farm leaders review preparations for November 26 sit-in

Rohtak, November 24
Leaders of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and the CITU today held a meeting for reviewing preparations for the Mahapadav (mass sit-in) outside Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh from November 26 to 28.
The sit-in will be organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mount pressure on the Centre for accepting its pending demands.
“The leaders accused the Modi government of deceiving farmers by not honouring the written assurance given on December 9,” said Inderjit Singh, vice-president, AIKS.
He said the assurances included legal guarantee of procurement of crops at MSP based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, withdrawal of police cases framed during agitation and withholding the disputed electricity Bill amendment.
