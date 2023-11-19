Farm leaders to launch ‘Mission 2024’ against BJP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 18

Functionaries of various farm and labour organisations who met here today decided to launch ‘Mission 2024’ against the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They alleged that it had failed to fulfil its promises like guarantee of MSP, waiving off farmers loans and withdrawal of cases of those farmers booked during the farm agitation. They also resolved to muster support from farm outfits in Punjab to make the mission successful.

Virendra Singh Hooda, national general secretary, BKU (Kisan Sarkar), said the meeting aimed at discussing the pending demands of the farm outfits and the lethargic attitude of the BJP government towards fulfilling its promises.

“We have unanimously decided to seek support of Punjab farmers for launching of our ‘Mission 2024’ for resisting BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha poll as the farmers continue to be at the receiving end during the BJP regime,” he added.

Hooda said at the meeting, resolutions were also passed for raising the demands of toll-free India for farmers, a provision of monthly royalty to those farmers facing the issue of overhead high-tension power lines passing through their fields, Supreme Court’s verdict regarding SYL Canal be executed etc.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Rohtak