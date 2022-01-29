Haryana farm outfits to mark January 31 as ‘betrayal day’

Rohtak, January 28

A meeting of various farm organistations was held at Jat Bhawan here.

After the meeting, the farm leaders announced to celebrate January 31 as “betrayal day”, alleging that the Centre had not yet fulfilled the promises made at the time of the end of the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. They also decided to burn the effigy of the Centre in every district on that day.

“Representatives of around 40 farm outfits and khaps across the state attended the meeting and registered their protest against the Centre. Neither the cases booked against farmers have been withdrawn nor has any legal guarantee on MSP been given,” said Virendra Hooda of the, BKU (Kisan Sarkar).

