Haryana farm outfits to mark January 31 as ‘betrayal day’

Rohtak, January 28
A meeting of various farm organistations was held at Jat Bhawan here.
After the meeting, the farm leaders announced to celebrate January 31 as “betrayal day”, alleging that the Centre had not yet fulfilled the promises made at the time of the end of the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. They also decided to burn the effigy of the Centre in every district on that day.
“Representatives of around 40 farm outfits and khaps across the state attended the meeting and registered their protest against the Centre. Neither the cases booked against farmers have been withdrawn nor has any legal guarantee on MSP been given,” said Virendra Hooda of the, BKU (Kisan Sarkar).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar