Farm specialists mull ways to nip pink bollworm menace

Hisar, March 21

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) Vice-Chancellor Professor BR Kamboj said the increasing risk of an outbreak of pink bollworm in cotton crops in the northern region of the country was a matter of growing concern for farmers and agricultural scientists.

Various stakeholders, including agriculture scientists, officials and representatives from different seed firms, gathered at the HAU to discuss the problem here today. Farmers’ representatives from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan and other cotton growing districts also participated in the seminar.

Tips to keep in mind Refrain from keeping branches of harvested plants in the fields.

Sow only varieties which are recommended by agricultural universities and BT-approved by May 15.

Do not mix pesticides and fungicides while spraying.

Monitor fields conitnuously, if pink bollworm infestation is noticed, take measures to control it immediately.

The VC said that to resolve the problem, they would have to take concrete steps collectively and save farmers from major financial losses. “Last year, there was a high incidence of pink bollworm. The farmers used pesticides indiscriminately, which is concerning. To control this pest, biological pesticides and other pest management measures will have to be discovered with the collective efforts of all stakeholders,” he said.

Farmers are advised to refrain from keeping the branches of the harvested cotton plants in the fields as it increase the risk of carrying forward the pest to the next season. The farmers should sow only varieties which are recommended by the agricultural universities and BT-approved by May 15. They also must not mix pesticides and fungicides, the experts said, adding that after sowing the cotton, farmers must monitor their fields and if pink bollworm infestation is noticed, take measures to control the infestation, as advised by experts.

Director of Extension Education Dr Balwan Singh Mandal presented the progress report of the work done for the management of pink bollworm through all the agricultural science centres of the university.

Dr Karmal Singh, incharge of cotton section, discussed in detail the situation of pink bollworm outbreak in cotton crop in the state in 2023. Dr Satnam Singh, senior scientist of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and Dr Pradeep Kumar, scientist of Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner, shared information about the status of cotton and the outbreak of pink bollworm in their respective states.

Joint Director (Cotton) of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department RP Sihag gave information about the activities carried out by the department.

Dr Rishi Kumar, Director, Central Institute for Cotton Research (CICR), Sirsa, discussed the problems of cotton and their management in North India.

Meanwhile, representatives of private seed companies also gave important suggestions regarding the control and management of pink bollworm. Farmers from different districts shared their views and experiences.

