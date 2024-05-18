Farm stir: 180 trains hit daily in Ambala Division

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 17

The train traffic continues to be badly affected due to the ongoing farm agitation at the Shambhu station on the Ambala-Ludhiana section of the Ambala division for the last one month. As a result, the trains are getting cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and short-originated.

Around 180 trains are getting daily affected, causing . Even the ones running are behind their schedules, and reaching late due to the disturbed traffic.

The trains, including the Delhi-Pathankot express, Shan-e-Punjab Express, Jammu Mail, New Delhi-Amritsar Intercity Express, Amritsar-Chandigarh express and Jalandhar City-New Delhi express, among several other passenger trains were cancelled.

