Farm unions threaten stir over attachment of mills’ property

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, December 25

Concerned over pending dues and attachment of Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited’s property, farmer unions have announced that they would hold a demonstration outside the Naraingarh SDM office on December 27 and 28.

Several high-level meetings held After the attachment order, local authorities had raised the matter with the Haryana cane commissioner and sought legal opinion from the office of advocate general.

Another senior official said several high-level meetings have been held on the property attachment issue as it was a serious matter. SC to take up matter on February 13 The matter is in the Supreme Court and necessary information is being provided to the court. The next date of hearing is February 13. All necessary steps are being taken in view of farmers’ welfare. C Jayasharadha, Naraingarh SDM-cum-sugar mills CEO

While the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) and Samyukta Kisan Mazdoor Inquilab Union decided to stage the demonstration at the SDM office, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) called for a panchayat on January 2 to chalk out a strategy to ensure timely payments.

Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited - a private entity - is being run under the Haryana government’s supervision since 2019.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said: “We have come to know that the property of the sugar mills was attached by a Supreme Court committee. There were no representatives from the farmers in this matter and the farmers have apprehensions that sugarcane dues of the farmers may get stuck. We have decided to hold a panchayat on January 2 at the sugar mills to chalk out a strategy.”

Samyukta Kisan Mazdoor Inquilab Union leader Dharm Vir Dhindsa said: “Attachment of the sugar mills’ property is a serious matter as sugarcane dues worth crores of rupees are pending. The mills also had taken a crop loan in the name of farmers. Not only of the current season but the dues of around Rs 17 crore of previous season are pending. The union will hold demonstrations on December 27 and 28 on the issue.”

As per the information, the Supreme Court, in its order on May 4, 2022 in a writ petition (civil), had constituted a committee, and the Committee on August 24, 2023 attached the properties of Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited as garnishee.

After the attachment order, Naraingarh SDM and Sugar Mills CEO C Jayasharadha had raised the matter with the Haryana cane commissioner and sought legal opinion from the office of advocate general in September.

“The matter is in Supreme Court and necessary information is being provided to the court. The next date of hearing is February 13. All necessary steps are being taken in view of farmers’ welfare,” Jayasharadha said.

Another senior official said high-level meetings have been held on property attachment issue and legal opinions were being sought as it was a serious matter.

