Sirsa farmer booked for setting neighbour’s crop ablaze

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 22

A farmer set fire to wheat stubble in his field in an alleged bid to set ablaze the crop on the neighbour’s land at Kariwala village in Sirsa district. The fire on his field quickly spread and engulfed the standing wheat crop on 5 acres of the other farmer’s land, resulting in the destruction of a crop worth lakhs of rupees.

On the complaint of the affected farmer, the Rania Thana police have registered an FIR against the accused. Harjinder Singh said he had sown wheat on his five-acre land.

Harjinder said his crop was ready for harvest. He alleged that his neighbour Kuldeep Singh had already harvested and sold his wheat crop. He alleged that on Saturday, Kuldeep intentionally set fire to the wheat stubble in his field, which spread due to the strong winds engulfing Harjinder’s field and destroying the entire standing crop.

Harjinder said he called the fire brigade to extinguish the fire and informed the people nearby. He said Kuldeep stood watching everything and didn’t come for help.

Harjinder claimed that he had a longstanding dispute with Kuldeep, which had prompted him to take the step as revenge. Harjinder lost wheat crop worth around Rs 4 lakh.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar said a case hasd been registered against Kuldeep and he would be arrested soon.

