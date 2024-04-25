Farmer charred to death in Charkhi Dadri

Rohtak, April 24
Jai Prakash (46), a farmer of Santaur village in Charkhi Dadri district, was charred to death while trying to save his burning crop in his field today. Jai Prakash was a small farmer and was unmarried. As per local sources, standing wheat crop in some fields of the village, including that of Jai Prakash, caught fire today.
Jai Prakash rushed to the field as he came to know about it. He tried to extinguish the fire but got burnt in the raging fire. His neighbours saw his body lying amid the burnt crop after the fire subsided.
Former Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP and Congress leader Shruti Choudhry has sought a probe into the incident and compensation for the family of the deceased.
The Haryana chapter of the All-India Kisan Sabha has also expressed grief over the incident.
